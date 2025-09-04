Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Test captain Shubman Gill to pass the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 test with flying colours. With less than a week remaining for India's opening game of the tournament against the United Arab Emirates, Gill will be desperate to justify his selection in the squad. The 25-year-old, who was also named vice-captain for the continental event, has not played a T20I in over a year, raising questions about his credentials as a potent batter in the format.

However, Irfan feels Gill has become a tad bit more aggressive in the past few years, in terms of his batting strike-rate, as compared to when he first arrived on the scene.

"I think Shubman Gill has improved his T20 cricket a lot, particularly in the last few seasons, including in the IPL. When he first began at KKR, I vaguely recall his strike rate hovering around 125. That has now improved to 150. Last year's IPL saw him strike at over 150 while consistently piling up runs at a higher rate," Irfan told India Today.

While highlighting his brilliant form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few seasons, Irfan expressed confidence and suggested that Gill will take no time to get on the same page as the others.

"The Indian team has moved to a higher strike rate. They want to be very aggressive. I don't think Shubman Gill will have any issue adjusting to that and doing what the team expects of him," he added.

Irfan also pointed out how Gill's elevation as vice-captain could be a blessing in disguise for him.

"Don't forget he is a leader as well. When you become a leader, you are expected to lead in multiple ways. He is the vice-captain here and captain in Test cricket. More than anyone else, I believe Gill will want to prove a point by being aggressive and leading from the front," Irfan pointed out.