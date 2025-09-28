Irfan Pathan has raised questions over India captain Suryakumar Yadav's batting form ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday. The 35-year-old has managed just 71 runs in five innings in the tournament so far, including an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the group stage. He was dismissed for a duck when India and Pakistan faced off in the Super Four stage last week. Suryakumar came into the tournament on the back of 717-run season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

However, runs have dried up for him in India colours of late. Speaking on Sony Sports, Irfan highlighted Suryakumar's concerning numbers in international cricket in 2025, where he has scored just 99 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 110.

"If his bat talks, his captaincy will also benefit. Suryakumar Yadav getting out while playing a sweep is definitely an area of concern, and this entire year has been like that. One or two innings have come for sure in international cricket. The IPL was very good, but he hasn't scored runs in international cricket," said Irfan.

The former India all-rounder also highlighted how Suryakumar has thrown away his wicket while attempting a sweep more often than not.

"He needs to come out of this. We discussed in the commentary in the last match as well, as much as possible, try to play straight when you are not in form, especially against fast bowlers, but he got out while playing a sweep against a spinner today. This team will become stronger if he gets his form," he added.

In July last year, the captaincy baton was passed from Rohit to Suryakumar after the seasoned opener bid adieu to the format following India's fabled T20 World Cup title-winning campaign in Barbados.

Since moving to the pinnacle of leadership hierarchy, runs and form have eluded Suryakumar. The explosive swashbuckler walloped a ton against Bangladesh in October 2024, which remains his last fifty as a captain. He ran rampant in Hyderabad with a rollicking 75 off 35 deliveries, which was seen as an ominous sign by many.

However, the statistics suggest the leadership burden has taken a toll on Suryakumar. His form has slumped drastically, which has been classified as a concern by several fans and former cricketers.

As a captain, the 35-year-old has churned out a mere 329 runs in 19 innings across 21 matches at an average of 19.35, with two fifties and a strike rate of above 145. He has crossed the 20-run mark only six times since taking over the captaincy mantle.

(With ANI Inputs)