Former India opener and 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has come up with a quite different view for the team's opening combination for the upcoming Asia Cup. The continental event is being held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Srikkanth opined that India should not open with Sanju Samson. He added that one between Sai Sudharsan or Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Yashasvi Jaiswal should open alongside Abhishek Sharma. For the wicketkeeper's slot, he said that one between Samson and Jitesh Sharma should be picked.

"Sanju Samson was found wanting against the short ball against England. According to me, it's doubtful that he will open. If I was a selector, Abhishek Sharma would be my No. 1 choice. No. 2, I would go for either Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka' as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"I would have Vaibhav Suryavanshi in my 15-member T20 World Cup squad as well. He is playing brilliantly. Sai Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder. He has been doing very well and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well. So, one of Sudharsan, Suryavanshi or Jaiswal should open with Abhishek. That would be my choice. This is a very competitive world. The choice can be between Samson and Jitesh Sharma as the keeper-batter," he added.

Samson has delivered solid returns and found a new lease of life as an opener for Indian side alongside Abhishek. Since the last T20 World Cup, in 31 T20s and 30 innings, he has scored 908 runs at an average of 33.62, with a strike rate of 157.09, with three centuries and three fifties.

On the other hand, Jaiswal was the back-up opener ahead of Gill for the T20 World Cup last year. He was the backup as India wanted to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having made 723 runs in 23 T20Is with a century and five fifties at a strike rate of over 164, Jaiswal's 559-run season (in 14 matches with six fifties at SR of almost 160), brought back the leftie into T20I conversations.

Talking about Sai Sudharsan, the southpaw emerged as the Orange Cap holder in Indian Premier League 2025, with 759 runs in 15 matches. His consistency and range of shots impressed one and all.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi has been a rising sensation. His ability to play big shots with ease makes him a truly special batter. In IPL 2025, he became the Indian batter with fastest century, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls.

(With ANI Inputs)