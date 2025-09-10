India vs UAE LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: India vs UAE will not only be streamed live in India but also in the UK. India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy. The 15-player squad covers all facets of the game and provides the much-needed firepower across the batting and bowling departments. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (LIVE Updates: India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 | Follow here)

India vs UAE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, September 10.

Where will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time).

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match, in the UK?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast TV and the TNT Sports app.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed via discovery+, supported by packages like Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media, as well as with independent subscription.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)