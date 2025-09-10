India vs UAE LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: India vs UAE live streaming will be watched by millions across the globe. India has been earmarked as the clear favourite to lift the Asia Cup trophy by fans and former cricketers. The 15-player squad covers all facets of the game and provides the much-needed firepower across the batting and bowling departments. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Live Updates: India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 | Follow here

India vs UAE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, September 10 (IST).

Where will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)