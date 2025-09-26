India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE Telecast: Ahead of Sri Lanka's final Super Four match against India in the Asia Cup, all-rounder Dasun Shanaka expressed hope for a competitive contest, stating that although his team is exiting the tournament, they still have a "point to prove" ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host. India, which has already set up an Asia Cup final clash with Pakistan for the first time, will take on Sri Lanka, who have been eliminated from the competition with two losses in the Super Four stage.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place 7:30 PM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

In India, India vs Sri Lanka live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.