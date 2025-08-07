India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka put up a spirited show to turn the dead Super 4 rubber alive, but India once again asserted their supremacy to extend their winning streak in Asia Cup 2025 to six games. India seemed to take away the game after posting a total of 202 for 5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. India stayed in command with Hardik Pandya sending Kusal Mendis back on the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's chase. Little did anyone expect what the Lankans were coming up with. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched a 127-run stand off 70 balls for the second wicket to completely stun India. While Perera fell for 58, Nissanka continued to smash a 52-ball ton. He ended up scoring 107 off 58 balls. India kept fighting till the end and managed to take the match into the Super Over, where they registered an easy win but not before a massive controversy took centre stage. (Scorecard)

On the fourth legal delivery bowled by Arshdeep Singh in the Super Over, Dasun Shanaka tried to steal a single on a bye. Sanju Samson hit the stumps at the striker's end. However, umpire gave it out for a caught behind over Arshdeep Singh's appeal. As Shanaka noticed this, he went up for a review. Replays revealed that there was no edge and hence the run-out decision became invalid as umpire's caught behind decision had made the ball dead when Samson caught it behind the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav got engaged with the umpire in a lengthy discussion but the final decision remained not out.

