India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka put up a spirited show to turn the dead Super 4 rubber alive, but India once again asserted their supremacy to extend their winning streak in Asia Cup 2025 to six games. India seemed to take away the game after posting a total of 202 for 5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. India stayed in command with Hardik Pandya sending Kusal Mendis back on the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's chase. Little did anyone expect what the Lankans were coming up with. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched a 127-run stand off 70 balls for the second wicket to completely stun India. While Perera fell for 58, Nissanka continued to smash a 52-ball ton. He ended up scoring 107 off 58 balls. India kept fighting till the end and managed to take the match into the Super Over, where they registered an easy win but not before a massive controversy took centre stage. (Scorecard)
On the fourth legal delivery bowled by Arshdeep Singh in the Super Over, Dasun Shanaka tried to steal a single on a bye. Sanju Samson hit the stumps at the striker's end. However, umpire gave it out for a caught behind over Arshdeep Singh's appeal. As Shanaka noticed this, he went up for a review. Replays revealed that there was no edge and hence the run-out decision became invalid as umpire's caught behind decision had made the ball dead when Samson caught it behind the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav got engaged with the umpire in a lengthy discussion but the final decision remained not out.
Here are the Highlights of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match -
India vs Sri Lanka Live: It's a wrap!
Okay, folks! That is it from this India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match. It was a perfect nail-biter that needed a Super Over to decide a winner. We hope you liked our coverage for the game. Do join us for the huge final that will be played between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Until we meet again, goodbye!
India vs Sri Lanka Live: A thrilling match!
What was supposed to be just a dead rubber was turned into a perfect thriller as both India and Sri Lanka challenged each other. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team ended up on the winning side as Sri Lanka faltered when it mattered the most; in the final few overs of the game and in the Super Over. Nothing to take away from India as they too fought really well and kept themselves alive despite a sensational ton from Pathum Nissanka. Cricket, once again, shows off its beauty!
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India win the game!!!
It was a googly from Wanindu Hasaranga and Suryakumar Yadav has played it to the left of the diving cover. The ball sneaks through and the Indian batters take three runs to win the game. What a victory this is for India! What a game this was! Truly entertaining!
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SKY and Gill to open
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill open the batting for India. The captain is on the strike, vice-captain at the other end. Wanindu Hasaranga will bowl the over.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India get target of three runs!
Arshdeep Singh strikes on the very next ball post the controversy. He bowled it fuller, well outside off-stump again and Dasun Shanaka has found Rinku Singh in the deep on the off-side. Sri Lanka are all out for 2. India need to chase down 3 runs.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Massive controversy erupts!
Arshdeep Singh has bowled a dot ball to Dasun Shanaka outside off-stump. Oh, the batters try to steal a single but Sanju Samson has hit the bull's eye. Sri Lanka lose their second wicket and this means India have to chase down a target of 3 runs to win this game. Okay, wait! Umpire has given it out caught behind and Shanaka has reviewed it. Massive controversy here. TV umpire checks it and there is no edge on the ball. This means Shanaka was not caught behind. Umpire will have to reverse his decision and this means the run-out won't count.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Impressive from Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh bowled a yorker to Kamindu Mendis outside off-stump. The batter went for a ramp shot but mistimed. He managed to steal a single though. Dasun Shanaka on strike now, and it is a dot ball from Arshdeep. He continues to impress!
India vs Sri Lanka Live: WICKET on 1st ball!
Kusal Perera on strike. Dasun Shanaka at the other end. Arshdeep Singh will bowl the over. Here we go... It is a fuller outside off-stump. Perera goes for it and finds Rinku Singh at sweeper cover. A superb start for India this is!
India vs Sri Lanka Live: It's a tie!!! Super over next
A couple of runs on the final delivery and the scores are tied at 202/5. We are going into a Super Over now. What a game this is! A perfect thriller and we don't know who the winner is yet. It will now be decided in the Super Over.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Edged and FOUR!
Dasun Shanaka swings hard and gets a big outside edge. The ball flies over the slip region for a four. Sri Lanka need 3 off the final ball.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: WICKET! Nissanka is OUT!
Harshit Rana has struck at a crucial point in the game. It was a fuller ball and Pathum Nissanka played it well on the leg side but to his poor luck he found Varun Chakravarthy at short fine leg. A sensational knock from the Sri Lanka batter ends here. SL need 12 in 5 balls.
Nissanka c Varun Chakaravarthy b Harshit Rana 107(58)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR! Sri Lanka need 12 off last 6 balls
Arshdeep Singh conceded six runs in the first five balls but he then bowled a wide and got hit for a four on the final ball. 11 runs came off the over. Sri Lanka need 12 runs off the last 6 deliveries. Harshit Rana will bowl the final over. Here we go...
SL 191/4 (19)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka need 23 in 12
10 runs came off the over from Axar Patel. Sri Lanka need 23 runs in 12 balls. They are on the brink of handing a shock defeat to India. Could the Suryakumar Yadav-led side bounce back and continue its winning run? Arshdeep comes up with a crucial 19th over.SL 180/4 (18)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: CENTURY for Pathum Nissanka!!!
It is a six down the ground and Pathum Nissanka races to his century with it. He gets there in just 52 balls. What a knock this has been from the right-handed batter. He continues to fight for Sri Lanka in this big chase of 203 runs.
SL 170/4 (17)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: WICKET!
Another Sri Lankan wicket goes down and India are slowly and gradually having an edge in this game. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Kamindu Mendis. Sri Lanka need 40 runs in 20 balls. The asking is 12. India need just the wicket of Pathum Nissanka to get in command of things.
SL 163/4 (16.4)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Brilliant over from Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav has bowled a four-run over with a wicket under pressure. Even Pathum Nissanka was against the idea of taking him on and it was a right decision as Kuldeep was troubling the batters quite well. This match is still alive for India. Sri Lanka need 42 runs in 24 balls.
SL 161/3 (16)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: OUT! Kuldeep strikes
A wicket for India. Charith Asalanka wanted to go down town but ended up hitting it into the hands of Shubman Gill at long-on. It turned away from the southpaw and that saw him fail to make a perfect connection. Sri Lanka are three down. India keep fighting!
Asalanka c Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 5(9)
SL 157/3 (15.1)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Nissanka close to century
Axar Patel was hit for 11 runs in the 14th over and Varun Chakravarthy followed it up with a 10-run over. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 93 off 49 balls. He is so close to a memorable ton that the only justice to his knock would be to get there. Sri Lanka need 46 runs in 30 balls.SL 157/2 (15)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: What an over!
Just two runs and a wicket from the over of Varun Chakravarthy. India have managed to pull things back a bit here. Only six runs have come off the last two overs. Sri Lanka need 67 runs in 42 balls. Are we heading towards a thrilling finish?
SL 136/2 (13)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Finally a WICKET for India!
Varun Chakravarthy has provided India a massive breakthrough. The 127-run partnership for the second wicket off just 70 balls has been broken. Kusal Mendis jumped out of his crease but was outfoxed by this googly from Chakravarthy. Sanju Samson cleaned up the bails quite comfortably.
Kusal Perera st Samson b Varun Chakravarthy 58(32)SL 134/2 (12.2)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Another expensive over from Harshit
Harshit Rana continues to disappoint. He was brought to bowl his third over the pacer leaked 16 runs in it. Kusal Perera started the over with a four towards backward point, while Pathum Nissanka slammed the pacer for a six and a four later in the over. Even India head coach Gautam Gambhir was disappointed with the bowling of Rana.
SL 130/1 (11)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Massive SIX!
Pathum Nissanka smashed Varun Chakravarthy down the ground for a huge six on the fifth ball of the over. A dot ball followed. 11 runs came off the over. Sri Lanka need 89 runs in 60 balls. With nine wickets in hand, they should win this one.
SL 114/1 (10)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FIFTY for Kusal Perera too!
A four towards the deep mid-wicket and Kusal Perera too races to his half-century in just 25 balls. Sri Lanka are flying high at the moment. They have crossed the mark of 100 in just 53 balls. The side needs 101 runs in 67 balls. The asking rate has come down to around 9 per over.SL 102/1 (8.5)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka!
Pathum Nissanka gets a single and races to his half-century in just 25 balls. What an innings this has been from the right-handed batter. He has kept Indian bowlers under pressure. Sri Lanka are slightly ahead in this chase at the moment. Needless to say, India badly need a wicket.SL 89/1 (8)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: End of powerplay!
What a phase this was for Sri Lanka! They boasted some explosive batting and reaped rewards for it. Suryakumar Yadav's idea to keep Hardik Pandya out of action backfired badly and that helped Sri Lanka get off to a flying start.
SL 72/1 (6)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Expensive over from Harshit Rana
Suryakumar Yadav continues to test Harshit Rana and the bowler has disappointed once again. Pathum Nissanka smashed the pacer for a four and two sixes in the over. A total of 16 runs came in it. Sri Lanka need 142 runs in 90 balls. They are going really well in this chase.
SL 61/1 (5)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SL fighting back
Sri Lanka lost an early wicket in this big chase of 203, but they keep going. The asking rate is 10 per over and they know they need to maximize the powerplay. 12 came off this over from Harshit Rana. Suryakumar Yadav's strategy of handing the ball to Harshit instead of Hardik, who picked up a wicket in the first over, failed Kusal Perera hit the first one over the mid-on, while Pathum Nissanka found an outside edge that flew over the short third man for another four.
SL 30/1 (3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Mediocre start from Arshdeep
This is a mediocre start from Arshdeep Singh. He leaked 12 runs in his first over. There was swing on offer for Arshdeep like in the case of Hardik Pandya, but the left-arm pacer failed to take advantage of that.
SL 19/1 (2)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India lose a review!
It was a good length ball from Hardik Pandya. Kusal Perera wanted to play it on the leg side and ended up getting hit on the front foot. India went upstairs for an LBW and it turned out to be a poor move as the ball was pitched fairly outside the leg stump. Hardik followed it with a dot ball. Seven off the over.
SL 7/1 (1)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Hardik Pandya strikes!
That is a stunning delivery from Hardik Pandya and Kusal Mendis could not cope with the awkward bounce on it. The ball surprised the batter rising from the good length and took the outside edge of his bat to the slip.
Kusal Mendis c Gill b Hardik Pandya 0(1)SL 7/1 (0.4)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Uphill task for Sri Lanka!
Chasing a target of 203 that too against India is going to be tough for Sri Lanka even if there is no Jasprit Bumrah bowling. The only positive thing for Sri Lanka is... They have nothing to lose. The chase gets underway in Dubai.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX! India post 202 for 5!
A full toss outside off-stump from Dushmantha Chameera and Axar Patel has slammed it over the cow corner for a six. India cross the mark of 200 runs on the final delivery of their innings. This is an excellent batting display from the side. Tilak Varma remains not out on 49 off 34 balls.IND 202/5 (20)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Good bowling
Maheesh Theekshana has bowled a good over here. 10 runs came off it that when Tilak Varma top-edged a delivery that ran away for a four. Last six ball of the Indian innings coming. Dushmantha Chameera will bowl it. India are 11 behind the 200-run mark.IND 189/5 (19)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: 10 off it
India are still going well for a 200-plus total. Axar Patel hit Nuwan Thushara for a four on the fifth ball of this over that gave India a total of 11 runs. Two more overs left. Tilak Varma is batting on 42 off 29 balls.
IND 179/5 (18)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR!
Wow! That is a good shot from Tilak Varma. He went across and played a ramp shot for a four. The fine leg was up and the ball thus comfortably beat the fielder to run away for a boundary. A couple of runs followed it.
IND 169/5 (17)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Spectacular catch from Asalanka!
This is a stunning catch from Charith Asalanka. It was a back of length ball and Hardik Pandya went with a wild swing on the leg side. All he could do is to edge the ball really high in the air. At one point, the stadium's "Ring of Fire" even took the ball out of sight. Hats off to Asalanka as he ran to his right and then took a sensational catch with a dive.
IND 162/5 (16.2)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sanju Samson is OUT!
Dasun Shanaka gets the better of Sanju Samson in the end. It was a fuller ball and Samson sliced it high in the air. Charith Asalanka went back and took a really good catch at extra cover. Some relief for Sri Lanka here.
Samson c Asalanka b Shanaka 39(23)IND 158/4 (15.3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: BIGGIE from Sanju Samson!
It was a slower ball from Dasun Shanaka and Sanju Samson read it well and pulled it powerfully over the deep mid-wicket for a biggie. That went for an 87-metre six. Shanaka had overstepped in that delivery but he was lucky to get away with a dot ball on the follow free-hit.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: 150 up for India!
Wanindu Hasaranga came in to bowl his final over. On the second ball, Sanju Samson slammed him for a big six down the ground. A total of 11 runs came off the over and India also reached the mark of 150. They have 30 balls left in this innings.IND 150/3 (15)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Injury concern for Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga seemed to be in some trouble during the over and right after his third one has walked out. This is not a good sign for Sri Lanka as Hasaranga is the only bowler tonight to have an economy of less than 9.IND 133/3 (13)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX from Sanju Samson!
12.1 - SIX! Here is the first one from the bat of Samson! Wanindu Hasaranga pitched it up and Sanju Samson slammed it down the ground for a biggie. That went for 85 metres.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!
11.3 - It was bowled into the slot from Charith Asalanka and Tilak Varma knelt down and slog swept it over the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The southpaw is looking in great touch tonight. He is striking everything from the middle of his bat.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India in command
Despite losing three wickets, a superb scoring rate of almost 10 per over keeps India command of the things. Tilak Varma is batting really while Sanju Samson is also looking comfortable out there. We won't have to wait for too long to see the fireworks from the wicketkeeper-batter it seems.IND 109/3 (11)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: 100 up for India!
That is the end of 10 overs and India have reached the mark of 100 runs. They have lost three wickets but there is still enough firepower to post a big total. They should aim to go past the 200-run mark.IND 100/3 (10)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR!
Another good shot from Tilak Varma. it was a fuller delivery well outside off-stump. It seemed like Tilak was driving it for a single but the ball comfortably went through the right of extra cover to run away for a four.
IND 98/3 (9.3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Abhishek Sharma is GONE!
A short ball from Charith Asalanka to Abhishek Sharma and the batter has hit it right into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. This is the third time on trot that Abhishek is getting out between 50 and 100. "He has missed out on a yet another hundred," said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on-air.
Abhishek Sharma c Kamindu Mendis b Asalanka 61(31)
IND 92/3 (8.4)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Classical FOUR from Tilak!
It was bowled up and around middle stump from Charith Asalanka and Tilak Varma showed off his class on it. He created room for himself and then drove it powerfully through the extra cover for a four.
IND 91/2 (8.2)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: 11 off it
Just one four came off the over, India still managed to get 11 off it from Dasun Shanaka. These two batters rotated the strike well in the over. India need a good partnership from this point to maintain the momentum.IND 86/2 (8)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: SKY is OUT!
Suryakumar Yadav is GONE and he also burns a review in the process! It was a fuller ball from Wanindu Hasaranga that spun away. Umpire raised his finger over an LBW appeal as SKY missed the ball on his sweep shot. He still decided to review it only to waste one.
Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Hasaranga
IND 74/2 (6.5)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FIFTY for Abhishek Sharma!
Abhishek Sharma raced to his half-century in just 22 balls. The southpaw smashed Nuwan Thushara for two fours in the over to reach the milestone. With it, he also scored a hat-trick of fifties in the ongoing Asia Cup. What a tournament he is having!IND 71/1 (6)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Massive record for Abhishek Sharma!
Abhishek Sharma has now become the batter with most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition. He has surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for the big record. Here are three batters with most runs in a single edition of Asia Cup T20 -
289* - Abhishek Sharma in 6 innings
281 - Mohammad Rizwan in 2022 (6 inngs)
276 - Virat Kohli in 2022 (5 inngs)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Runs! Runs! Runs!
Abhishek Sharma continues to punish the Sri Lanka bowlers. After smashing a six to Dushmantha Chameera, he has now slammed the pacer for two consecutive fours. This over gave India a total of 15 runs. They are going really quickly; almost 12 runs per over.IND 59/1 (5)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India cross 50-run mark!
Abhishek Sharma is on fire. He has smashed Dushmantha Chameera for a massive six over the long-off. It was a back of a length delivery but Abhishek still hit it comfortably down the ground for a biggie. With that shot, India cross the 50-run mark in just 4.3 overs vs Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR!
It was pitched up from Maheesh Theekshana and Suryakumar Yadav played it inside out for a four through the extra cover region. That was a superbly timed classical shot from the India captain. He played the next ball on the on side for a single. Eight came off the over.
IND 44/1 (4)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Abhishek on fire!
Abhishek Sharma smashed Nuwan Thushara for two consecutive fours in the over. The first one was a no-ball over his waist. The southpaw slashes it over point for the boundary. The second four was hit through the fine leg. A total fo 14 runs came off the over.IND 36/1 (3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: WICKET!
India are one down. Shubman Gill departs. That is a stunning catch from Maheesh Theekshana that sends Gill back into the dugout. Gill hit the ball really well, but Theekshana dived across to his left to pull off a sensational catch.
Gill c and b Theekshana 4(3)IND 15/1 (1.3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: FOUR!
That is a poor ball from Nuwan Thushara. He bowled this one fuller onto the pads of Shubman Gill. The right-handed batter comfortably flicked it towards the deep mid-wicket for a four. A total of eight runs came off the first over.IND 8/0 (1)
India vs Sri Lanka Live: The match has begun!
Nuwan Thushara has started with a fuller ball onto the pads of Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw tried to flick it but misses. There is a shout for an LBW but it is well outside the leg stump. Umpire is unconvinced, rightly so.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Surprising tactic from India?
Abhishek Sharma is practising with the ball. Okay, Tilak Varma is also ready there. Shubman Gill too walks to the front. Which pair will come to open? Okay, wait. Varma remains behind the boundary cushion and Abhishek and Gill walk in to start the India innings.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Pitch Report -
"India scored 168 on this pitch in the last game here. Surface will remain good for the entire duration and close to 160-170 haven't been chased. We have seen a little bit of help for the seamers, and not so much for the spinners. Batters will come out attacking in the first 6 overs. Looks like a very good surface," said Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri on the surface on offer for the game tonight.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Two changes for India!
"Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: One change for Sri Lanka
"We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne," said Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl!
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Toss coming up!
The toss will take place in around six minutes from now. If India win the toss, they should opt to bat first and test their batters while setting a big total against Sri Lanka. While India find chasing easier, setting a target has often caused trouble for the side in important matches in the past.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka fight for pride!
The Chartith Asalanka-led side that remained unbeaten in Group B is already out of the tournament after losing its first two matches in Super Four. Sri Lanka have a golden opportunity to stun India and do some damage control before they call off their journey.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India in Super Four so far -
India continued their dominance in the tournament and started their Super Four campaign with a six-wicket win over Pakistan. Chasing 172 runs, the side reached home in 18.5 overs. India faced Bangladesh next and defeated the side by a margin of 41 runs while posting 168/6. India's victory eliminated Sri Lanka from the tournament, as the side had lost its first two matches in the Super Four.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India's dominant show in Group A -
India started their campaign in Group A with an easy nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. It was more of a statement than just a win. The guests bowled out the hosts for a paltry 57 and then made a mockery of the total by chasing it down in just 4.3 overs. India faced Pakistan next and won that game as well. Chasing a below-par target of 128 runs, India reached home quite comfortably with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.
In their last group stage match against Oman, India batted first and posted a total of 188 for 8 and then restricted their opponents to 167/4, winning the game by 21 runs.
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India yet to face a tough test
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is still unbeaten in the tournament, having already qualified for the final where it is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan. While Salman Agha and Co. made it to the summit clash after registering a comeback win over Bangladesh, the route was quite easy for India, who have failed to find a worthy opponent so far in the continental event.
Welcome guys!
So we have come to the final Super Four game of Asia Cup 2025. Unbeaten India take on Sri Lanka tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is a dead rubber but that doesn't take excitement out of this game as the Indian players will be using this contest as a dress rehearsal for the final vs Pakistan. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be equally eager to create an upset. Welcome to this space, folks! Stay connected.