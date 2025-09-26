India vs Sri Lanka Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: India, which has already set up an Asia Cup final clash with Pakistan for the first time, will take on Sri Lanka, who have been eliminated from the competition with two losses in the Super Four stage after an unbeaten group stage phase, in what essentially is a dead rubber match. A win would let India walk away into the final with momentum, while Lankans will be playing for their pride, after having won the T20I Asia Cup back in 2022 and being the finalists of the 2023 ODI edition.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match will take place on Friday, September 26 (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match be held?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match start?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match for free?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match will be broadcast live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All information as per broadcaster)