India vs Pakistan Final LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: India take on Pakistan in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. It is a high-octane clash capping off a tournament filled with controversy and drama both on and off the cricket field. It is the first time in history that the two arch-rivals are facing off in an Asia Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav-led India, who are also the reigning champions, are aiming to win a historic, record-extending ninth Asia Cup crown. On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan are seeking Asia Cup glory for the first time since 2012. (India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Blog)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match will take place on Sunday, September 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match will start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)