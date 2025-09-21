India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: It's time for another India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025. This time the India vs Pakistan match is part of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. This is the second clash between these two nations in Asia Cup 2025. India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a comfortable chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match'-winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place on Sunday, September 21 (EST, Pacific Time, Central Standard Time).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start in US time?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:30 AM (Pacific Time), 8:30 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV)

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.