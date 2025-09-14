India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: India vs Pakistan - it's a game where emotions run high. India started their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE with a thumping nine-wicket win in their match. On the other hand, Pakistan also secured a commanding 93-run win over Oman in Dubai on Friday. This is the first time India are playing without senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a major multilateral tournament following their retirements from the T20I format last year. Meanwhile, Pakistan are touring without former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were not considered for the continental tournament in the UAE. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, September 14 (EST, Pacific Time, Central Standard Time).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match start in US time?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match toss will take place 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:30 AM (Pacific Time), 8:30 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV)

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)