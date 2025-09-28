India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is here! This is first time in 41 years that the Asia Cup is witnessing an India vs Pakistan final. Before the final, India had an injury scare with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering from cramps during the final Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka. They spent the majority of the parts on the sidelines but have been declared fit before the rivalry clash. (India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will take place on Sunday, September 28 (EST, Pacific Time, Central Standard Time).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match start in US time?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match toss will take place 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:30 AM (Pacific Time), 8:30 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final toss live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV)

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

(All streaming details as per information from broadcaster)