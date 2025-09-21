India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match is back at the Asia Cup 2025. In the first match between the two sides at the Asia Cup 2025, India won comprehensively. After the win, Team India deliberately skipped the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players. The Pakistan players, too, showed no intent to extend the gesture, leaving the contest without the usual show of sportsmanship. After the handshake snub, Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony, making headlines worldwide. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in UK

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place on Sunday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held in UK time?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast will happen on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on Discovery+.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)