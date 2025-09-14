India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match wil start in some time. Amid political tensions between the two countries, the clash will be followed by millions. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav stated: "Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player — everyone is different and knows how to bring their best." This suggests that the Indian cricket team will not hold back against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in UK

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, September 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match toss toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Discovery+.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)