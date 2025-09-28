India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India and Pakistan face off in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final, making it a third clash between the two arch-rivals in the space of two weeks. It is the first time that the two arch-rivals are squaring off in an Asia Cup final. Reigning champions India are aiming to win their ninth Asia Cup title under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are seeking their third Asia Cup crown, having last won the title in 2012. (India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates | Follow here)

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will take place on Sunday, September 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match live telecast will happen on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be live streamed on Discovery+.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)