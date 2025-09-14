India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match will be closely watched. Amid political tensions between the two countries, the clash will be followed by millions. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav stated: "Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player — everyone is different and knows how to bring their best." This suggests that the Indian cricket team will not hold back against Pakistan. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, September 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match toss will take place 7:30 PM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match?

In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)