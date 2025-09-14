India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match will be closely watched. Amid political tensions between the two countries, the clash will be followed by millions. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav stated: "Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player — everyone is different and knows how to bring their best." This suggests that the Indian cricket team will not hold back against Pakistan. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Streaming: Below are the full details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match will take place on Sunday, September 14 (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match be held?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match start?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match for free?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match will be broadcast live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Group A match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)