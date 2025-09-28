India vs Pakistan Final Free LIVE Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final is here! India dominated Pakistan in the group stage match, cruising to a seven-wicket victory, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's match-winning spell of 3/18. In the Super 4s showdown, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 74 off 39 balls dismantled Pakistan's bowling attack, paving the way for a convincing six-wicket win for India. (India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan Final Free LIVE Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Sunday, September 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast start?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)