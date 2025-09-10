The tickets for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan have not sold out yet, according to a report by Times Of India. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the match as the two teams have not played a single bilateral series in the last 10 years. As a result, the only time that they face each other are in tournaments organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) or International Cricket Council (ICC). However, with nearly a week to go for the match on September 14, the tickets are still available with some prices going as high as Rs 2.5 lakhs for two seats.

While tickets of such matches are generally sold out in a few hours, the report claimed that the 'combination of eye-watering prices and packaged sales' has impacted the demand.

On ticketing sites, a pair of seats in the VIP Suites East is listed at around Rs 2.5 lakhs. According to the website, the ticket 'includes aisle seating, unlimited food and drinks, a parking pass, VIP club/lounge access, and private entrance and restrooms'.

According to the report, The Royal Box costs Rs 2.3 lakhs, the Sky Box costs Rs 1.6 lakhs and even the Platinum level tickets are listed at Rs 75,659. The most affordable tickets are around Rs 10,000 for two.

