India vs Oman LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025: Team India will aim to fine tune their game ahead of the Super Four when they take on Oman in the final Group A game on Friday. Having already qualified for the Super 4s and with one eye on the important rematch against arch-foes Pakistan on Sunday, the Oman game is a perfect opportunity for the team management to just get some wood on leather after two lopsided low-scoring chases in the first two games. While Abhishek Sharma has got a couple of blazing starts, Shubman Gill might want to bat a bit longer. Skipper Suryakumar had a good outing against Pakistan but he would like Tilak Varma to get some more batting time. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Oman Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Oman Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in UK

When will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match toss toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match in the UK?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match in the UK?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Discovery+.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)