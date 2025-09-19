India vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team takes on Oman in its third and final Group A match at Asia Cup 2025. The contest will be taking place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. India are on a high, winning their first two matches convincingly. The side outplayed United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets in its campaign opener and then defeated Pakistan by a 7-wicket margin. Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir might give a chance to some benched players before playing in Super Four. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match -
India vs Oman Live: Kuldeep eyes big record!
Kuldeep Yadav needs only four more wickets to become the India bowler with most wickets in the history of Asia Cup. He has so far 26 wickets to his name (19 in ODIs and 7 in T20Is). Only Ravindra Jadeja, with 29 wickets(25 in ODIs and 4 in T20Is) is ahead of Kuldeep in the list.
India vs Oman Live: What could be India's Playing XI?
India might aim to rest Jasprit Bumrah and play Arshdeep Singh in his place for this game. Rest of the squad should remain same.
India's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
India vs Oman Live: Gavaskar wants India to rest Bumrah
Sunil Gavaskar feels the team management should decide to bench marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, even from the Pakistan clash, so that he remains fully fit for the Asia Cup final on September 28. He feel India don't need Bumrah for the match against Oman, and the one against Pakistan on the coming Sunday.
"I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he's available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th," he said.
India vs Oman Live: India focus to get more batting time
India have batted second in both their games that have taken place so far. The kind of dominance the side has shown in bowling, their batters always had less work to do in the chase. India have collectively batted for only 20.2 overs in both the matches. If Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss tonight, he would definitely want to bat first to give the team a chance to play the complete 20 overs.
India vs Oman Live: Final group game
This is the last game in the group stage of Asia Cup 2025. After this match, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be heading to the Super Four stage. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will aim to give some more time to batters in order to get ready for the Super Four game vs Pakistan that is set to take place on Sunday, September 21.