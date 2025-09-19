Sunil Gavaskar feels the team management should decide to bench marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, even from the Pakistan clash, so that he remains fully fit for the Asia Cup final on September 28. He feel India don't need Bumrah for the match against Oman, and the one against Pakistan on the coming Sunday.



"I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he's available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th," he said.