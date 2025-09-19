India vs Oman LIVE Streaming Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will look to continue their unbeaten run in Asia Cup 2025 as they take on Oman in their Group A match on Friday. It has been an impressive campaign for India till now with wins over UAE and Pakistan. A win against Oman will guarantee that they will top the group ahead of the Super Four matches. India are expected to make some changes to their side with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah possibly making way for either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh. On the other hand, Oman will look to win their first match after losses against both UAE and Pakistan. (India vs Oman LIVE BLOG)

India vs Oman LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match toss will take place 7:30 PM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match?

In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)