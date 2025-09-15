India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Sunday, but the high-voltage match was not without its fair share of controversies. Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss. Later, after the match ended, SKY and fellow batter Shivam Dube again did not shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers and walked straight back to the dressing room. While the Pakistan cricketers waited on the field to shake hands, no Indian cricketer came out. It was seen as a silent 'boycott' by the Indian cricket team amid rising political tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not happy with the entire episode and lodged an official complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). They also asked for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft after he asked Agha to avoid shaking hands with Suryakumar during the toss.

Amid the brewing controversy, the question arises: can India be punished for this action?

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Preamble – Spirit of Cricket, included in the T20I Playing Conditions, states: “Congratulate the opposition on their success, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.” Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct lists “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game” as a Level 1 offence.

While nothing official has been announced by the ICC, Suryakumar's decision not to shake hands can be seen as a breach of the ICC Preamble – Spirit of Cricket. In that case, the governing body can decide to impose fines on the captain. However, the fines are generally not very high in these kinds of cases.