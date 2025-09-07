With just over a week left for their blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash, Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team came across each other for the first time on Saturday. Both teams practiced at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai ahead of the tournament. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, India held their second training session since arriving for the competition in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The session reportedly lasted for over three hours with all specialist batters spending around an hour out in the middle. On the other hand, Pakistan arrived for practice ahead of their tr-series final against Afghanistan. Both teams reportedly stuck to their routines and there were no conversations or pleasantries exchanged between players from both teams.

Earlier, Amit Mishra gave his take on the highly debated clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held on September 14.

The outrage over India facing Pakistan in the tournament results from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Following India's response, the already-strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further deteriorated.

In the wake of the terror attack, India Champions refused to play against the Pakistan Champions twice in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). After the first contest was called off, the India Champions were destined to take on the Pakistan Champions in the semi-finals.

However, the team refused to participate in the contest and withdrew from the fixture. As a result, Pakistan qualified for the final but surrendered the title against South Africa. While former cricketer Manoj Tiwary have openly voiced that India should boycott the match, Mishra believes whatever decision is taken around the fixture will be interest of the country.

"Look, when we are playing cricket for India, our countrymen are connected to us as their emotions are connected to us. Even the India legends said that they won't play. Then Pakistan reached the finals and lost the title. Every cricketer is connected to their county. They are connected to their fans. Just like everyone loves their country, we also love our country, and whatever decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the country," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

(With ANI inputs)