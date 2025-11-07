The International Cricket Council (ICC) met in Dubai on Friday to decide on important matters involving Women's World Cup expansion, the Olympics, and Mithali Raj's appointment to the ICC Women's Cricket Committee. On the sidelines of the ICC Board meeting, another major topic - which had every Indian fan's attention - the Asia Cup row, also came up for discussion. India, which won the Asia Cup 2025 on September 28, is yet to receive the trophy after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi took it away. This happened after the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council chief.

According to sources, the BCCI raised the issue of Naqvi holding the Asia Cup trophy during the ICC meeting. All members of the ICC Board stressed that India and Pakistan are vital to the cricketing world and must resolve their issues amicably. A resolution regarding the Asia Cup row was passed, wherein a committee was formed to resolve the matter as soon as possible so that India can receive the trophy. The Asia Cup trophy row wasn't on official agenda and hence there were no minutes made either regarding the development.

The ongoing standoff over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy stems from India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeating Salman Agha's Pakistan side by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to secure their ninth Asia Cup title.

But the post-match celebrations took an unbelievable turn when the Indian team opted not to accept the trophy or winner's medals from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The refusal, linked to cross-border tensions between the two nations, led to chaotic scenes and an unusual trophy-less victory celebration for India. Despite the BCCI's formal request to resolve the issue, the matter remains unsettled.

Meanwhile, the ICC announced that the next edition of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2029 will feature 10 teams, expanding from the existing eight-team format. India won its first-ever global trophy in women's cricket, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final played in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Thousands of fans thronged the stadiums to watch the action unfold, encouraging the world governing body to initiate the expansion.

"The ICC Board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025)," an ICC press release stated.

"Nearly 300,000 fans watched the event in stadia, breaking the record for tournament attendance at any women's cricket event. The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world, with nearly 500 million viewers in India," it further stated.

With agency inputs