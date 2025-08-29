There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Sanju Samson ever since the announcement of the Indian cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025. While Samson was picked as a wicket-keeper batter option, the inclusion of Shubman Gill as vice-captain led to questions over whether he will be opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. If Gill opens the batting, it can mean that Samson could be batting lower down the order or may end up losing his place altogether. However, Samson's mentor and long-time coach, Raiphi Gomez, was not worried and he believes that Samson could adapt to any changes.

“Being a professional and internationally established player, Sanju is flexible enough to make the adjustments if he has to bat down the order. His flexibility is what guides him, and he is very confident about his abilities,” Gomez, the former Kerala and Pondicherry all-rounder, told The Telegraph.

Gomez pointed out that Samson has shown his adaptability on various occasions in the past and he believes that the wicket-keeper batter has the skillset to perform different roles for the team.

He also said that the chatter surrounding Samson is all external at the moment.

“Has Sanju said anything about being under pressure? No. So, it's all outside noise, and we are not really concerned about what is being said outside,” Gomez added. “Our focus is on making sure Sanju keeps getting better with the bat. He is only concerned about the job he needs to do for India,”

Samson struggled to play against the pace of England during the home T20I series but Gomez said that he has moved on and has shown great promise in the recent matches.

“What happened in the England T20Is is part and parcel of the game, which every cricketer goes through. Then, after the injury during the IPL, he spent necessary time at the (BCCI) Centre of Excellence to regain fitness, and now, he appears well placed rhythm-wise, playing in these KCL matches,” he said.