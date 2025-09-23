Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf crossed the line that separated cricket and politics on multiple occasions during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India in Dubai on Sunday. At first, a video of his 'fight jet crashing and 6-0' gesture for Indian fans infuriated social media. Now, another video has emerged where Rauf could be seen celebrating India batter Sanju Samson's dismissal in the Super 4 match with a similar gesture. The video, shot by a fan sitting in the stands, triggered a fresh storm on the internet.

Samson, who lasted for 17 deliveries in the match, scoring 13 runs, was bowled by Rauf in the 17th over. Though the wicket-keeper batter's dismissal couldn't prevent India from winning the match, the deplorable actions by certain members of the Pakistan team have seen the 'boycott' calls intensify.

Haris Rauf did the Rafale down celebration after taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/rhDVC7egWd — (@harris00071) September 21, 2025

The Pakistan team has been looking to exploit every opportunity to bring the military conflict against India into cricket. Haris even made a '6-0 gesture' during the match, suggesting that Pakistan downed 6 Indian fighter jets, an unverified claim that was circulated by their media, during the military conflict after Operation Sindoor.

Rauf's actions in the match have courted plenty of criticism on social media since the conclusion of the game.

As for the match, despite the team's defeat, Pakistan captain Salman Agha found a few positives in the tema, especially with regards to the batters' performance.

"The batting was a lot better today, and that's a positive," Agha said in the post-match press conference. "The way our start was, we could have scored 15 more. But when the ball goes soft after ten overs, it's not as easy to bat. But we didn't bowl as well in the powerplay and got punished. But our start should have ensured we scored 180."

"Bowling or batting, we look to play the perfect game," Agha said. "To win, you have to excel in all three facets of the game. We didn't field well or start well with the ball. We have to forget this game because we have one the day after tomorrow. We're looking forward to delivering a better performance there."