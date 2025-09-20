India star Hardik Pandya suffered a bizarre dismissal at non-stirker's end during the ongoing Asia Cup match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Hardik (1 off 1) was backing up at the non-striker's end, but Sanju Samson's drive was deflected onto the stumps by Oman pacer Jiten Ramanandi. He was well shot off the popping crease, as confirmed by the replays that the ball had indeed touch the fingers of a diving Ramanandi. However, Hardik didn't even wait for the third umpire's verdict as he walked off the middle after the ball hit the stumps.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman, as both teams made two changes each in the teams that played their respective last matches.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah missed out and were replaced by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Oman, Wasim Ali and Husnain Ali Shah will miss Friday's clash and were replaced by Mohammad Nadeem and Zikria Islam.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games, and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice, and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)."

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, "I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young and lacks exposure, but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes."

This is India's third and final league match in Group A. Suryakumar Yadav's side has won its first two matches, while Oman has lost all its matches.

(With IANS Inputs)