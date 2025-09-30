Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia Down Under due to an injury. Pandya did not feature in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday after suffering the injury in India's last Super Four match against Sri Lanka. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Pandya suffered a left quadriceps injury and has been advised at least four weeks of rest. This could lead to Pandya missing not only the three-match ODI series against Australia, but also the subsequent five-match T20I series.

Pandya played the role of a frontline pacer for India during the Asia Cup, bowling overs in the powerplay and at the death. However, he bowled just one over against Sri Lanka before going off the pitch.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had also initially hinted on commentary that Pandya had suffered a quadriceps injury. According to the report, the BCCI medical team's report is now awaited to determine exactly how long Pandya will remain out of action.

India play their first ODI against Australia on October 19, while the first T20I is on October 29. Should Pandya return to full fitness on time, he could end up playing a few T20Is.

Pandya was replaced by Rinku Singh in India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Rinku, who had not played a single game in the tournament up to that point, faced just one ball - the very last one - and hit the winning runs.

Pandya, who was also extensively used as a bowling option during India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory, will also likely miss the chance to share the field with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma again. Kohli and Rohit are expected to be back in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia.