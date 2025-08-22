Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gautam Gambhir has remained in spotlight ever since his appointment in the role in July last year. His coaching tenure has been a rollercoaster ride so far. While the start of his journey had more downs than the ups, his most recent achievement is the 2-2 draw against England. In the Test series of five-matches, India bounced back twice to eventually level the contest. While commenting on the head coach's performance and his backing of players, former India player Sadagoppan Ramesh gave a massive remark.

"He backs the players he likes but completely lets go of those he doesn't," said Ramesh on his YouTube channel as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The former India opener had a different view to the England Test series. "The drawn series in England looks like a great achievement only because we performed poorly in Test cricket over the past year. Because winning consistently abroad had started long back under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. But now, just the drawn series in England gets looked at as a big achievement in Gambhir's track record."

Ramesh questioned India's Asia Cup squad, saying that Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal should have been picked for the continental event.

"Gambhir's actual biggest achievement remains the Champions Trophy triumph. Shreyas Iyer was the biggest reason for that result. Yet, Gambhir is not backing Shreyas Iyer. Someone like Jaiswal, who is an X-factor player, must play all the formats. Keeping him in the standby is a poor move," he said.

"Shreyas Iyer produced incredible performances in the same UAE in the Champions Trophy and should be a permanent fixture in India's white-ball teams. Players need to be backed when they are high on confidence and in form and not when they fade away and lack confidence. This is the ideal time to reap the rewards of Iyer's sky-high confidence and form," he added.