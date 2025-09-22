The group stage clash between India and Pakistan triggered a huge handshake row, which saw Suryakumar Yadav's men avoid friendly gestures with Salman Ali Agha's men. No handshake took place between the two captains during the toss. The same was the case after the match. In fact, members of the Indian team didn't even shake officials' hands at the conclusion of the game. However, as India and Pakistan squared off in the Super 4s game on Sunday, there was a slight change in protocol upon head coach Gautam Gambhir's request.

In a video shared on social media, Gambhir could be seen asking the players to come out of the dressing room and shake the umpires' hands. But, the condition was that handshakes would be exchanged only with the officials, not Pakistani players.

Arey umpire se to mil loo!!



Gautam Gambhir invited the Indian players to exchange handshakes—but only with the umpires pic.twitter.com/iBkdhye87j — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) September 21, 2025

After the game, India captain Suryakumar also mocked the Pakistan team, asking reporters to stop calling the Indo-Pak cricketing contest a 'rivalry'.

"I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when 15-20 matches are played by both sides, and one side is ahead by 8-7, It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore."

Suryakumar also held high praise for Abhishek Sharma, who once again shone the brightest among India batters. With Shubman Gill as his opening partner, Suryakumar feels the duo complements each other very well.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game is making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.