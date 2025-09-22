India won the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan quite comfortably on Sunday, but not before some heated events that have the potential to snowball into a major controversy. While Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf resorted to sledging against Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, there was another moment that is being widely talked about. Veteran Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman, who was promoted to open the innings against India, gave his team a quick start with three boundaries in his first eight deliveries. He was looking dangerous on 15 when, in the third over, Hardik Pandya's slower ball induced an outside edge, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson reached forward to claim the catch.

The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs, and TV umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge, after multiple replays, adjudged that the ball had gone cleanly into the gloves. Fakhar was given out, much to the frustration of the Pakistan camp.

However, a new video has shown that Samson took a 'clean' catch.

Who don't see finger behind the ball stop watching cricket .#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/BCFojCI258 — Andy Pycroft (@Rahu_Ketu_12) September 21, 2025

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha brought up the issue of the dismissal at the post-match press conference. Salman Agha hinted that the decision might not have been entirely correct.

"I don't know about the decision. As far as I'm concerned, I thought it was... It's obviously the umpire's job. Umpires can make mistakes and I have no problem with that, but it does look like it bounced before to me, though I might be wrong. I don't know," Salman said.

The Pakistan skipper also pointed out how crucial Fakhar's wicket was.

"It was something-you can say, the way he was batting, if he had batted throughout the power-play, we would probably have scored 190. You never know," he added.