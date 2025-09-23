Sri Lankan umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge has copped unfair criticism after his controversial call during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match last week. Palliyaguruge, who was the third umpire, gave a caught-behind decision against Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. On-field umpire Gazi Sohel did not raise his finger and referred the decision to Palliyaguruge, who ruled Fakhar out. There was a lot of chatter surrounding the decision with some fans alleging that the ball took a bounce before Sanju Samson collected it behind the stumps. While the Pakistan team management lodged a complaint against the 57-year-old official from Sri Lanka to International Cricket Council (ICC), former players including, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar, accused him of favouring India. Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi claimed, "Unhone IPL me bhi toh umpiring karni hai [He has to umpire in the IPL too]."

In a separate discussion, Akhtar accused Palliyaguruge of not checking multiple angles.

"Fakhar wasn't out. He should have been given the benefit of doubt. Majaal hai ki widwicket pe camera dekh le (Did they dare look at the mid-wicket camera angle?). Otherwise the cameras show the whole stump, but in this case they could not find an angle? Why couldn't they get an angle? With 26 cameras available, why did the third umpire only check two angles?

"If Fakhar had stayed, the match might have turned. The third umpiring level was questionable. It clearly looks like the ball touched the grass. His palms are not on the ground fully. The ball has weight too."

Palliyaguruge has officiated in 18 Tests, 132 ODIs and 84 T20Is in men's cricket while also standing official in 22 WODIs and eight WT20Is.

However, contrary to Afridi's claims, he is yet to officiate a game in IPL. In fact, only five Sri Lankan officials - Graeme Labrooy, Kumar Dharmasena, Ranjan Madugalle, Roshan Mahanama and Tyron Wijewardene - have featured in the IPL thus far.