Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag was all praise for Shivam Dube after his impressive bowling performance against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday. Dube took two crucial wickets and it proved to be significant as India restricted Pakistan to 171 despite a stunning start from Sahibzada Farhan. Sehwag noted that Dube has benefited from the fact that Suryakumar Yadav has been using him as a bowler more than the previous captains. He also credited him for bringing India back into the game along with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

"The earlier captains weren't using him. Suryakumar Yadav is using him as a bowler. This wicket also suits him. It doesn't have the pace, so if he bowls cutters and slow, the batters find it slightly difficult to hit because they are used to using the pace. When the ball doesn't come fast, you have to put in the power, and the Pakistan batters probably made mistakes there," he said on Sony Sports.

"He had picked up two wickets while conceding 15-odd runs in three overs. Along with him, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bowled an over apiece from the other end. They also bowled well. Only around 30 runs were scored in six overs, and two batters got out. So India made a comeback from there," Sehwag added.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also praised Dube for his performance and in his analysis on YouTube, he pointed out how he went beyond his limitations to get the results for his side.

"Shivam Dube needs to be praised because Pakistan were 91/1 at the 10-over mark and they reached 171, in which an extra fielder was within the circle in the 20th over, and a lot of runs were scored. Dube conceded 16 runs in three overs. He has limitations. He doesn't have too much pace," Chopra said.

"The ball won't swing much as he bowls in the middle overs. He doesn't have any variations like the knuckle ball, but he has been relevant. He runs in hard, bends his back, and bowls hard length. Shivam Dube was the key reason, and, of course, Varun Chakaravarthy's economy, why you conceded only 80 runs in the last 10 overs, and that just set you up quite nicely," he added.