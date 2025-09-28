India will be gunning for a ninth Asia Cup title when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's side have had a perfect record so far in the tournament, winning all three Group A matches as well as all three Super Four games. For the third Sunday in a row, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host an India-Pakistan clash. After a thrilling clash against Sri Lanka on Friday - which ended in Super Over drama - what sort of a pitch can India expect this time around? And what happens if the match gets washed out? Let's take a look.

What happens if the Asia Cup 2025 final gets washed out?

Although rain is unlikely to occur in Dubai, in the off-chance there is a rain washout, a reserve day (Monday, September 29) has been kept for the final as well.

If no game is possible on both the main day or the reserved day, leading to abandonment or a no-result, then as per Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rules, the Asia Cup title will be shared by both finalists.

The Asia Cup has never been shared by two teams previously.

Asia Cup 2025 final: Dubai Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Dubai on Sunday. No match of the ongoing Asia Cup has been washed out due to rain, and there seems to be no rain threat for the final either.

The weather forecast for the reserve day also predicts no rainfall.

Asia Cup 2025 final: Dubai Pitch Report

Throughout the tournament, the pitches in Dubai have generally been on the slower side compared to the pitches in Abu Dhabi.

However, a change was noticed on Friday as the India-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Dubai ended up being a high-scoring affair, with both teams scoring more than 200 runs.

As a result, the pitch for the final between India and Pakistan is likely to be similar, ensuring conditions for a blockbuster match.