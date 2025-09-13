Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group and fondly known as Mr. Cricket UAE, has once again demonstrated his passion for cricket and compassion for his people. In a heartfelt initiative, he is distributing more than 700 tickets to blue-collar workers, giving them the opportunity to witness some of the most thrilling matches of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 live in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The initiative covers iconic clashes such as India vs. Pakistan, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, India vs. UAE, as well as the Super 4 stage and the finals-matches that cricket fans around the globe dream of attending.

For many of these workers, who grew up idolizing cricket legends from afar, this gesture will turn long-held dreams into reality. To make the day truly special, all arrangements including food, transport, and logistics have been taken care of so they can enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Speaking about the initiative, Anis Sajan said: "Since the tournament is happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it gives us a golden opportunity to have our blue-collared staff watch their cricket heroes like Shubman Gill, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Mendis, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mohammad Wasim live in action. For many workers, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their sporting heroes up close. Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It's about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories. I am privileged to be in a position to fulfill my staff's dreams of experiencing this moment."

"He went on to emphasize the role of his workforce, noting that Danube's blue-collar workers represent nearly every nationality-Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi-and are the backbone of the company's growth. Their dedication and hard work, he said, form the driving force behind the group's success. He also reflected on the UAE's role as a beacon of tolerance, highlighting how the nation stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when people from all walks of life come together in the spirit of compassion, mutual respect, and unity. "At the end of the day, cricket is about building bridges," he added.

The Danube workforce includes more than 2,000 blue-collar employees, and this initiative ensures that a large number of them will get the chance to be part of cricketing history.

Cricket has always been more than a sport for Anis Sajan. It has been a platform to unite people. From gifting hundreds of fans tickets to screening matches at his villa to actively supporting grassroots cricket in the UAE, Mr. Cricket has built a reputation for giving back to both the game and its fans. This latest gesture not only reflects his deep love for cricket but also reinforces Danube's commitment to employee welfare, inclusion, and recognition. By investing in experiences that truly matter, the group continues to set a powerful example in corporate compassion.

