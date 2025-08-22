For the upcoming Asia Cup, India's selection committee picked a 15-member squad which was announced on Tuesday. As Shubman Gill has also been named in the team, there is a lot of talk around India's opening combination. Gill has not featured in T20Is for more than a year now. His terrific performances in Indian Premier League 2025 and subsequent England Test series have played a major role in the player being considered for the continental event. He has also been named the vice-captain of the side. Gill's inclusion might even cost Sanju Samson a place in India's playing XI.

Samson opens the batting for India with Abhishek Sharma in the shortest format, but Gill's introduction might see the batter slip to a lower number in the order or even miss out his spot in the playing XI, opening doors for Jitesh Sharma.

Former India player and ex-selector Devang Gandhi said that it is the inconsistency of Samson that has prevented him from cementing his place in the team.

"You can't ignore the talent Samson has. But he is already close to 31. If he couldn't seal his place, it's because he could never be consistent, even in the IPL. There are obvious issues with him playing the heavy ball," Gandhi told Times of India.

"He probably fell behind because he struggled to play the pace of England's bowling attack at home. But if he can show he is flexible enough, he can finally seal his spot," he added.

Gandhi added that the Asia Cup presents a good opportunity to Samson where he can perform well and cement a spot for himself.

"Samson has a great opportunity here if he shows the willingness to be flexible and cash in lower down the order," the former India batter said.

The Asia Cup kicks off on September 9 with the final set to be played on the 28th day of the month. The entire tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates with matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.