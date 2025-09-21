Veteran Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was left fuming after being dismissed for 15 runs off nine balls against India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match. Fakhar was given out caught behind, despite doubts surrounding the legality of the catch taken by India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The third umpire had a long check to confirm whether the ball had hit the ground or not before being taken by Samson, and ultimately ruled Fakhar out. This left Fakhar in disbelief and shock, and he appeared to be making a verbal gesture to someone while leaving the pitch.

Legendary former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis echoed Fakhar's sentiment, expressing his uncertainty over whether it was a clean catch.

"I'm not sure whether the ball carried to Samson. I would want to see another replay," Waqar said.

Fakhar could barely believe he had been given out, and was evidently angry at the decision, even appearing to say something to someone while walking off. It is unclear who exactly Fakhar was gesturing to.

Visuals showed Fakhar expressing his disapproval of the decision to head coach Mike Hesson before even walking back into the dressing room.

Fakhar had been promoted up the order to open the batting given the indifferent form of regular opener Saim Ayub. Fakhar appeared to justify the decision, hitting a couple of boundaries with authority.

However, his innings was cut short by Hardik Pandya, who scalped his 97th wicket in T20Is.

Meanwhile, India's fielding left plenty to be desired, as they dropped two catches in the outfield in the first six overs against Pakistan, as both Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub were put down.