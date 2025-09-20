Star spinner Axar Patel's participation in India's Super Four match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup is uncertain due to a head injury sustained while fielding during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against Oman in Abu Dhabi, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo. Patel hurt himself attempting a catch in the 15th over of Oman's chase and walked off the field in discomfort. On the first delivery of the 15th over, Hammad Mirza miscued his shot and ballooned the ball in Axar's direction. He juggled the chance, floored the ball and hit his head against the turf.

India's fielding coach, T Dilip, has provided some reassurance, stating that Patel "looks fine" after the match. However, with less than 48 hours to prepare for the match against Pakistan, Patel's fitness remains a concern.

If Patel is ruled out, India may need to field only two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, and a pacer would likely replace him. Patel had a good outing with the bat against Oman, scoring 26 off 13 balls, and his absence could impact India's team combination and flexibility.

The two other like-for-like options India can summon if required are Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar, who are both part of their standby list.

Axar only bowled one over in the innings, conceding four runs, with India employing eight bowlers on their way to a 21-run win.

Although fielding coach T Dilip said Patel looked "fine" after the match, the short turnaround between games poses a challenge for the all-rounder's recovery.

India will face Pakistan on Sunday in their first Super Four clash, their first meeting in the group stage ended with a landslide 7-wicket drubbing for Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)