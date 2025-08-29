The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the five standby players -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel -- for the Asia Cup 2025 will not travel to Dubai with the main squad. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will kickstart its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE in Group A. It will be followed by games against Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19, respectively. The BCCI named a strong 15-man squad earlier this month, while also announcing that Shubman Gill will be the vice-captain of the side.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Jaiswal, Prasidh, Sundar, Parag and Jurel won't travel with the main squad for the continental event, starting September 9.

"No, the standby players will not be travelling with the main squad to Dubai," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

In a departure from the usually laid out convention, players will reach Dubai in a staggered manner from their respective locations unlike on other occasions when the team would first assemble in Mumbai before departure.

The decision was taken keeping logistics in mind and also the travelling convenience of the players.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short duration flight compared to other international flights," he added.

Among the Asia Cup bound cricketers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are playing for North Zone against East Zone in Duleep Trophy quarterfinal which got underway on Thursday, while Kuldeep Yadav is playing for Central Zone against North East Zone.

(With PTI Inputs)