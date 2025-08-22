Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal's exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad and asked whether different rules apply for different players. Chopra highlighted the fact that Shubman Gill was handed the vice-captaincy and the selectors said that it was because he was vice-captain when Suryakumar Yadav was made captain. However, despite featuring in the T20 World Cup squad as the third opener, Jaiswal found himself in the reserves list. During his analysis on YouTube, Chopra pointed out that Jaiswal should have been considered because of his standing in the team.

"In the T20 World Cup you won, you had to take three openers. There was no other cricket happening at that time, and Yashasvi was the third opener. They said Shubman Gill was made vice-captain because he was the captain as soon as the T20 World Cup got over, and was the vice-captain when Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain, and Sanju Samson opened because Shubman wasn't there," Chopra said.

"I get that, but going by the same token, Yashasvi Jaiswal was in the T20 World Cup team. So his number should have come first, but you didn't keep him. If he is not getting a place, you must ask a question. Are we having different rules for different people?" he added.

Chopra also said that the non-selection of Jaiswal was quite suprising considering the kind of cricket that India have been playing lately.

"Every team comes and hits sixes, and keeps hitting till the end. They have a batter at No. 8. They do not care how many wickets they have lost, and India are also going in that direction. If someone was fitting into that, it was Yashasvi, but his name is not there in the team. This is the reality. It was slightly surprising for sure," Chopra concluded.