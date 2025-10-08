Sanju Samson has grown into a mainstay of the Indian team in the T20I format. After opening the batting regularly for almost a year, Samson found himself in an unusual middle-order role during India's victorious Asia Cup 2025 journey. With the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill into the side, Samson found himself batting well down the order than he's used to, mostly at No. 5. On one occasion, Samson didn't even bat in the top seven. However, the wicket-keeper batter has reflected on the situation in a light-hearted manner, stating that he's ready to bowl for India as well if need be.

"I think when you wear the Indian jersey, you can't say no to anything. I've worked really hard to wear that Indian jersey and stay in that dressing room. I take a lot of pride in doing my job for my country," Samson said, when asked about batting at unusual numbers for India at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025.

"Even if you want me to bat at No. 9, maybe bowl some left-arm spin, whatever job for the country, I don't mind," Samson stated.

Samson revealed the mental development he's been through despite having a stop-start international career.

"I recently completed 10 years of international cricket, but I've played only 40 games in those 10 years. Honestly, I put in a post saying the numbers don't tell the whole story, but I'm really proud of the person I am today, and I'm really proud of the challenges I went through. Instead of focusing on the outside noise, I started a habit of focusing on the internal noise," Samson said.

Samson slammed a few crucial cameos in important matches in the Asia Cup 2025. Batting at No. 5, Samson scored 39 against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four match, and 24 against Pakistan in the final at a critical juncture.