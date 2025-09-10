Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, a seemingly straightforward opener against a side that is still reeling from a heavy defeat to Afghanistan. Hong Kong were thrashed by 94 runs in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday, reduced to 94 for nine in reply to Afghanistan's 188 for six. With only two batters reaching double figures, their fragile lineup will be under pressure once again, while their bowlers must quickly regroup after being taken apart at the death.

Chasing the elusive title, Bangladesh, on the other hand, will see this as an opportunity to start on a strong note and settle into the tournament before the tougher assignments against Sri Lanka (September 13) and Afghanistan (September 16) in the group stage.

For the Tigers, the Asia Cup has historically been a story of promise without silverware.

Bangladesh have made three appearances in the final (2012, 2016 and 2018), but each time fell short against established heavyweights India and Sri Lanka.

Litton Das will lead the side, his fifth outing in the competition but first as full-time captain in a major continental event.

His presence as both wicketkeeper and batter provides stability, while the squad itself is a blend of experience and youthful energy.

Nurul Hasan returns to the fold after nearly three years, lending depth to both batting and keeping options.

Towhid Hridoy brings middle-order aggression, Mustafizur Rahman remains the spearhead with his famed variations at the death, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib's rise as a miserly new-ball bowler adds further balance to the attack.

Bangladesh come into the tournament with momentum, having won three consecutive series -- against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

But the weight of history looms large, as Bangladesh have repeatedly fallen short in ICC and ACC tournaments despite reaching three Asia Cup finals.

"We haven't yet had a taste of the championship, but that's history. History is there to be broken. There will be many challenges here, it won't be easy. But we'll focus on how we can improve as a team," Litton said at the trophy unveiling ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter further stressed that the squad is in a good space following a long camp.

Under his leadership, the top order has shown greater intent with improved strike rates, while the bowling has found fresh depth.

"There's no sense of urgency. We've played very good cricket in the recent past and had quite a long camp. I think we're well prepared for the Asia Cup. All the teams are strong and it will be challenging, but we're eager to take that challenge and give our hundred percent," he added.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C, WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.

