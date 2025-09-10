Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Agha both attended the pre-tournament press conference ahead of Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. However, what caught the eye of many cricket fans was the fact that they did not sit together with Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan seated behind them. Journalist Rituraj Borkakoty, who was present at the event, revealed that the seating arrangement was no coincidence. The hosts were reportedly requested to not seat the India and Pakistan captain next to each other considering the political tensions between the two countries. "So I noticed that the Indian captain was not sitting next to the Pakistan captain because Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan captain, was sitting between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain," Borkakoty told Sports Today.

When asked whether it was a planned arrangement, he went on to say - "Well, that's what struck me as well. I tried to speak to somebody from the Emirates Cricket Board, but they are not the hosts — they are just organising it. They refused to say anything officially, but they just told me that they have been asked to keep the two captains separate. So that's why maybe it was arranged in a way that, you know, Rashid Khan was in between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha."

Ahead of the competition, SKY made it clear that he will not curb the aggression in his players.

"Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport, and I am sure I am very excited to take the field," Suryakumar Yadav told the media.

In response, Salman Agha also echoed similar sentiments on the topic.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha told the media.