Asia Cup 205 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: The mega India vs Pakistan clash is here. The India vs Pakistan clash will be watched by millions across the globe. India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. Both the teams are focussed on the game as players look to put their best foot forward in the match. There is no dearth of context in the contest with a T20 World Cup set to be played in India in less than six months' time. But for the first time in many years, a cricket match between India and Pakistan, that too scheduled on a Sunday, lacks the kind of high-pitched narrative that always comes with the territory. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, September 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match for free?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)