Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. This is the third meeting between the two nations in the ongoing Asia Cup, with India having won each of the last two games in comprehensive fashion. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, defending Asia Cup champions India are battling for a record-extending ninth title. On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are aiming to take revenge and beat India for the first time in any format of cricket since 2022. If Pakistan win, it will be their third Asia Cup crown. (India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates | Follow here)

Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Sunday, September 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast start?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs Pakistan Final match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)