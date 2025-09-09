Asia Cup 2025 Captains Press Conference Live: India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha share the same stage along with 6 other captains in curtain-raiser press conference, organised by the Asian Cricket Council, ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2025. The captains of all 8 participating teams will be grilled by media persons ahead of the tournament opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The Indian team, considered as the outright favourites for the tournament, is set to kickstart its journey on September 10th against UAE.
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Surya is enjoying his time in the UAE!
Suryakumar Yadav was asked about his hairstyle, leading to a lighthearted moment. The India captain says his team has had a few training sessions since arriving in the UAE last week. He says playing against the best Asian teams will be challenging.
Suryakumar is sitting in the middle with Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. We are moments away from the start of the presser. The ACC president Mohsin Naqvi poses with the eight captains and the trophy.
The re-entry of Shubman Gill at the top of the order has certainly given some headache to the Indian selectors over a realignment in strategy. In Gill's absence, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been opening for India in T20Is. Samson is not an option beyond top three. With Gill now named as vice-captain, he could be well be the one who sits out. Suryakumar could end the suspense soon!
Since taking charge, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No.8.
Once again, the Indian team is likely to follow the tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance. The focus will be on Suryakumar, with the journalists likely to question him on what could be India's playing XI tomorrow.
Ahead of Wednesday's game against the UAE, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the side will not be taking any opposition lightly, especially Pakistan, in their upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup campaign.
"For sure, they've (Pakistan) come a long way with their cricket. They've played a nice brand of cricket of late and we're excited for the challenge. We look forward to it and definitely won't be taking them lightly. We respect all the opposition that we play against and that's going to be the same matter against them as well."
The Indian team, considered as the outright favourites for the tournament, is set to kickstart its journey on September 10th against UAE.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the captains' press conference ahead of the Asia Cup. 8 captains will share the same stage hours before Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the tournament opener.