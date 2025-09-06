Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane picked all-rounder Axar Patel as an "underrated player". The continental tournament will kick-start from Tuesday, September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong. India, who are being led by batter Suryakumar Yadav, will play their first match on September 10 against the hosts UAE in Dubai. Rahane emphasised on Axar's growth as a cricketer in the last two-three years and also cited the importance of his contributions for the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane stated that the wickets in Dubai are spin-friendly which can be a big advantage for players like Axar.

"I feel he is a very much underrated player. He has improved as a player, as a cricketer in the last two to three years. He has done really well. Whenever he's got an opportunity as a batter, as a bowler, he has performed really well for the team. He can bowl with the new ball in the powerplay, he can bowl in the middle phase as well, and if needed, he can bowl in death overs," said Rahane.

"As a captain, when you have a player like Axar Patel in the team, you are always happy. Let's not forget about his fielding ability as well. And also, Asia Cup is in Dubai. Most probably, the wickets will favor the spinners. So, Axar's skill work and also experience will come in handy for the team," he added.

The veteran batter went on to back all-rounder Hardik Pandya as an important part of India's squad at the Asia Cup.

"Hardik's role in this Asia Cup will be really important. As an all-rounder, he has done really well for the team in the past. Coming at No. 5 and 6 as a batter, creating that impact, playing with a high strike rate, reading the situation, and playing according to it, he has done it all. I'm sure he can do it again," said Rahane.

"What I would like to see from Hardik is bowling his four overs for the team. If he can do that, bowl those four overs, the team can actually have a very good balance," he added.