Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the opening match of Asia Cup 2025. It is the first Group B clash, a group that also features Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Asia Cup is being played in the T20I format this time around, and Afghanistan enter as one of the teams contending to reach the final. Ranked ninth in the men's ICC T20I team rankings, Afghanistan, led by talisman spinner Rashid Khan, will be heavy favourites against 24th-ranked Hong Kong.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, September 9 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)