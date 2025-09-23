India star Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar, has credited legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for his son's exploits in the Asia Cup 2025. In four matches so far, the 25-year-old has scored 173 runs while striking at over 200. As Abhishek continues to raise his stocks in international cricket, his father thanked Yuvraj for instilling confidence in the southpaw. Abhishek scored a match-winning 74 as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the Super Four stage. Raj Kumar expressed confidence, saying that his son will reach new heights under the tutelage of Yuvraj.

"Yuvi paaji played a big role in the upliftment of Abhishek's game. Yuvraj is his guru, and he always shares his experience with Abhishek. If a player who has won India two World Cups on his own teaches a player who is under his tutelage, he will naturally become a top-level cricketer," Raj Kumar told Times of India.

Abhishek's father also revealed Yuvraj's advice to the young cricketer, which has helped him in winning games for the team.

"Yuvraj's main guru mantra to Abhishek has always been: 'play according to the situation of the game'. He also wants Abhishek to make the match for India. His batting should be such that he plays for the team and wins games for India and not play for his individual self," he added.

"His six-hitting ability is God-gifted. He has a tremendous eye and picks up the line and length of the ball very quickly, a few seconds before any other batter. That's why he can hit those sixes so consistently. His timing is also very natural. Whenever the ball meets his bat, the timing is so exquisite that the ball travels beyond the boundary ropes easily," Raj Kumar explained.

Meanwhile, India staged a commanding six-wicket triumph over Pakistan by gunning down the 172-run target, courtesy of Abhishek and Shubman Gill's (47) blitzkrieg at the top. Pakistan's provocative actions soon overshadowed India's victory.